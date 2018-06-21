How the Proper Use of Colons and Semicolons Will Make Your Written Intention More Easily Understood

In a sligh departure from their regular subject of human behavior, the School of Life explained via animation about the difference between colons and semicolons, specifically how to properly employ them within sentences. They also demonstrated how a person’s intention in written form can be widely misinterpreted when grammatical tools such as these are not employed correctly.

One of the least understood but quietly significant distinctions of grammar is between a semicolon and a colon; this short films explains: when we should use each construction, why it matters that we do so correctly and what we can hope to achieve with one or the other in our sentences.