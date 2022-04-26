Printed Circuit Bird Synthesizers

Multimedia artist Kelly Heaton creates absolutely wonderful “Printed Circuit Bird” synthesizers in the shape of different types of birds. These adorable synthesizers use vibrating analog hardware that creates different sounds, including birdcalls.

My “printed circuit birds” are self-contained sound generators. The electronics are analog: no audio recordings or software are involved. By “analog” I mean that the sound is dynamically produced by the bird’s body (aka the circuit), like a vintage synthesizer.

via Boing Boing