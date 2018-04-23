How to Build a Round Hut Using Primitive Technology

Primitive Technology demonstrates how to build a round hut using palm thatch and mud walls. He built the round hut to replace a damaged A-frame hut built a few months ago.

I built a round hut as the A-frame hut I built deteriorated in the long wet season. The new hut demonstrably stands up well to torrential rain and the central fire pit should keep the thatch pest and mold free due to the preserving effect of the smoke. Now with shelter completed (and hopefully more mild weather on the way) I can get back to more complex projects in this new sheltered workspace.