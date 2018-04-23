Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How to Build a Round Hut Using Primitive Technology

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Primitive Technology Round Hut

Primitive Technology demonstrates how to build a round hut using palm thatch and mud walls. He built the round hut to replace a damaged A-frame hut built a few months ago.

I built a round hut as the A-frame hut I built deteriorated in the long wet season. The new hut demonstrably stands up well to torrential rain and the central fire pit should keep the thatch pest and mold free due to the preserving effect of the smoke. Now with shelter completed (and hopefully more mild weather on the way) I can get back to more complex projects in this new sheltered workspace.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP