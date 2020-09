While stuck at his Trussville, Alabama home due to quarantine, photographer Ron Burkett very creatively took a powerwasher to his driveway and “sculpted” out a gorgeous wildlife mural that featured elks, wolves, rolling hills and giant trees. When he was finished, Burkett captured amazing overhead stills with his trusty drone.

During the “stay at home” order of the Coronavirus pandemic of 2020, I decided to catch up on some projects around the house, including pressure washing the driveway.