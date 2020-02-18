Woodturner Learns to Embrace His Own Imperfections Just Like the Pieces of Wood That He Shapes

In the short, first-person narrated film “Present Imperfect” by filmmaker Kyle Stebbins, woodturner Bill Karow opens up about how he learned to accept imperfections within himself much in the same way he accepts imperfection in the wood with which he works. He shares his experience of accepting feedback more constructively by allowing himself to learn, to reshape himself the way that he shapes the wood for his beautiful pieces.

When we embrace flaws and mistakes, we create even more beauty. That’s what woodturner Bill Karow believes, and what drives him in his craft: to reshape people’s opinions about things they perceive as worthless, and to find joy in that process.

