How Premium Movie Formats Differ From Each Other

In a vivid video essay for Insider, narrater Nate Lee explains how premium digital movie formats, such as Dolby Atmos and IMAX, differ from one another in terms of picture and sound. What Lee and producer Clancy Morgan learned is that Dolby offers a highly immersive experience while IMAX offers a much larger screen. Either way, the choice is up to the viewer.

Between Dolby Cinemas, IMAX, RealD 3D, and Regal RPX there are a lot of ways to watch a movie. And some movies like The Lion King are released in all of them. But which of these premium formats is better? Well, it depends on you and on the movie.