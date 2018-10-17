Laughing Squid

A 13th Century Slovenian Castle That Sits on a Rocky Cliffside Is Anchored Into Place by Ancient Caves

Great Big Story traveled to Postojna, Slovenia to explore the incredible Predjama Castle, which sits a precarious 400 feet above the ground on a rocky cliffside but is anchored into place by the ancient caves that sit below. The castle was built in the 13th century, but had to be reconstructed again in the 16th century. Since that time, the castle has been but has been remodeled under different owners, most recently to allow visitors to the Postojna Cave Park to visit the castle as well.

Predjama Castle was built in the thirteenth century, in Gothic-styled architecture. However, after a siege in the sixteenth century the exterior was reconstructed and is what you see today. But there’s more to this castle than meets the eye, Beneath it lays the Postojna Cave Park. The caves are accessible during May to September, and closed in the winter so as not to disturb the hibernating local bats.



