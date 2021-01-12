Praying Mantises Watch TV in a Miniature Living Room

German insect enthusiast and breeder Adrian Kozakiewicz of Insecthaus (previously) very cleverly set up an smartphone in portrait mode for the resident praying mantises to watch butterflies on television while comfortably seated in a miniature living room made just for them.

Praying Mantises watching TV!

Species:

Sphodromantis aurea

Hymenopus coronatus

Phyllocrania paradoxa

Choeradodis stalii

Kozakiewicz had previously captured footage of a determined praying mantis trying to catch a digital spider across an iPhone screen.