Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Postmodern Jukebox Performs an Upbeat 1950s Cover of Toto’s ‘Africa’ With Casey Abrams and Snuffy Walden

by at on

Scott Bradlee of Postmodern Jukebox teamed up with musicians Casey Abrams and Snuffy Walden for a rousing, upbeat 1950s style cover of the internet’s favorite song, the now iconic “Africa” by Toto. This lively performance was presented as a short film directed by Abraham Roofeh.

We’re kicking off Season 2 with our second PMJ short film directed by Abraham Roofeh: “Africa,” starring Casey Abrams and Snuffy Walden, arranged and produced by Scott Bradlee. Enjoy the video and our first all-new album of Season 2, “Blue Mirror!”



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP