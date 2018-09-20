Postmodern Jukebox Performs an Upbeat 1950s Cover of Toto’s ‘Africa’ With Casey Abrams and Snuffy Walden

Scott Bradlee of Postmodern Jukebox teamed up with musicians Casey Abrams and Snuffy Walden for a rousing, upbeat 1950s style cover of the internet’s favorite song, the now iconic “Africa” by Toto. This lively performance was presented as a short film directed by Abraham Roofeh.

We’re kicking off Season 2 with our second PMJ short film directed by Abraham Roofeh: “Africa,” starring Casey Abrams and Snuffy Walden, arranged and produced by Scott Bradlee. Enjoy the video and our first all-new album of Season 2, “Blue Mirror!”