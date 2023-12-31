A Powerful Motown Cover of ‘(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace Love and Understanding’

Postmodern Jukebox teamed up with talented vocalist Sarah Potenza to perform a powerful Motown cover of “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding”, the prescient Nick Lowe song that was famously covered by Elvis Costello. While the song was written in 1974, it has a sincere message that seems more pertinent now than ever. This was the last Postmodern Jukebox performance of 2023.

For our last video of 2023 — and of Season 3 — modern day-blues belter and PMJ Tour star, Sarah Potenza returns to help us give the PMJ treatment to the 1974 classic, “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding,” written by Nick Lowe

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

