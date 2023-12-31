Postmodern Jukebox teamed up with talented vocalist Sarah Potenza to perform a powerful Motown cover of “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding”, the prescient Nick Lowe song that was famously covered by Elvis Costello. While the song was written in 1974, it has a sincere message that seems more pertinent now than ever. This was the last Postmodern Jukebox performance of 2023.

