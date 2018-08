A post shared by The New York Public Library (@nypl) on Aug 24, 2018 at 10:23am PDT

Taking inspiration from the wonderful Librairie Mollat photo series for which customers are strategically posed with matching book covers, libraries from around the world have started doing the same. Using the Instagram hashtag #BookfaceFriday, each library shares similar strategically posed photos with a favorite book.

We’re pondering what book to pick up this #BookfaceFriday. What are you reading this weekend?

via My Modern Met