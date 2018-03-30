Amazingly Detailed Poseable Miniature Birds Created In Exactly 1/12 Dollhouse Scale

Artisan Katie Doka has created an absolutely brilliant series of poseable dollhouse miniature birds and other animals that are measured exactly 1/12 to scale. Each of Doka’s miniatures are hand sculpted, extremely detailed and highly realistic, just in incredibly tiny form. Doka has crafted likenesses of parrots, crows, pigeons, peacocks, owls, canaries and toucans, just to name a few. These and other wonderful miniatures are available for purchase through the Fairies Miniatures Etsy store.
My animals are all hand sculpted one-of-a-kind figures. I use artisan quality polymer clays, Genesis Oil paint, Acrylic Paint, jewelry wire, glass or resin Eyes and natural fibers, feathers.My miniature animals will come with a Certificate of Authenticity.