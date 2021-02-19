Artist Creates Realistic Portraits of New York City Subway Riders That He Then Gives to Them

When artist Devin Rodriguez rides the New York City subway, he’s busy capturing the images of fellow riders on his phone. He then sketches and paints these individuals in a photo realistic style. When he’s done, he offers the finished drawing to the person, asking nothing in return. Almost every reaction is one of amazement and appreciation. Rodriguez states that he does this in order to show random kindness every day.

Everyone should do a random act of kindness today.

Rodriguez has made some of his original prints available for purchase on T-shirts, hoodies, and stickers.

via Secret NYC