Canadian-Afghan artist Bashir Sultani, who makes clever images out of perfectly arranged pencils, also creates incredible portraits out of different colors of ordinary table salt. Sultani shares how he makes these in well-produced timelapse video.

Real Time – 40 Min.

• I Reuse The Same Salt All The Time

• Tools: 1-2 Full Shaker Of Any Fine Salt +Piece Of Sharp

Paper + Iphone4 + Imovie

• Patience

We previously wrote about Sultani’s salt portrait of Darth Vader.