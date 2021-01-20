Exquisitely Detailed Portraits Made of Recycled Denim

Turkish textiles artist Deniz Sagdiç creates absolutely incredible and exquisitely detailed facial portraits using the fibers from recycled denim. Each portrait within her “Ready Remade” and “Denim Skin” series tells a story, not only about the subject but of the world around them. Sagdiç captures the beauty of her subjects, who range from the ultra-famous to the unknown, using materials that others have discarded.

She converts used denim into pieces to deliver stories about various subjects like equality and democracy. Besides her ongoing project where she recycles used denim into art, she currently travels to different cities and creates denim art pieces’ custom made for each city with the contribution of the people living in each city.

