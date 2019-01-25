Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Fun Portable Battery Powered Underwater Scooter

by at on

Sublue WhiteShark Mix Underwater Scooter Under Water

Sublue Tech has created the WhiteShark Mix, a lightweight, portable water scooter that works anywhere in deep water or a backyard pool. The design is simple and straightforward sporting ergonomic handles, dual propellers, easy to use controls and long battery life.

Glide through the water with the Sublue WhiteShark Mix Underwater Scooter. Using two motors that provide up to a total of 17.6 lbf of thrust, the Mix can propel you to up to 3.4 mph to depths of 131′. Simply grab the handles, squeeze the triggers, and off you go!






Sublue WhiteShark Mix Underwater Scooter Package

via Dude I Want That




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP