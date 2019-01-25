A Fun Portable Battery Powered Underwater Scooter

Sublue Tech has created the WhiteShark Mix, a lightweight, portable water scooter that works anywhere in deep water or a backyard pool. The design is simple and straightforward sporting ergonomic handles, dual propellers, easy to use controls and long battery life.

Glide through the water with the Sublue WhiteShark Mix Underwater Scooter. Using two motors that provide up to a total of 17.6 lbf of thrust, the Mix can propel you to up to 3.4 mph to depths of 131′. Simply grab the handles, squeeze the triggers, and off you go!

