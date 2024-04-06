Sneaky Porch Pirate Disguised As a Trash Bag Steals Homeowner’s Package in Sacramento

A very sneaky, if not clever, porch pirate who was disguised as a big bag of trash snuck up to the North Sacramento, California home of Omar Munoz and stole a package from his front porch in broad daylight. Munoz’s surveillance camera captured the entire brazen act. He spoke with ABC10 about his reaction to the event and his wonderful outlook on life.

“You see the bag coming to my door,…At first, I thought they were messing with me. …At first, I was kind of angry because it was something I was expecting. But at the end of the day, it was kind of funny,…I take everything in the good way because that’s part of life. If you see the bad way of everything, you’re going nowhere.