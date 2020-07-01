Slow Motion Footage of Popping a Balloon Inside a Balloon Inside a Balloon Inside a Balloon

Nate Bonham of The King of Random (previously) incrementally nested balloons of various different sizes inside of each other in order to see what popping each of them would look like in slow motion.

So today we’re gonna try not just popping balloons in slow motion but nesting balloons, so like

a balloon inside another balloon but like inside another balloon inside another balloon inside another balloon inside another balloon inside another balloon. As many as we can and then with a very high-speed camera we’re going to film them popping.

Todd Robins of Kuma Films (previously) provided the photography services using a Phantom 40s, which captures 1,500 frames per second in 2.5K resolution.