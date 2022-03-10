A Beautiful Cover of Gerson Kingsley’s ‘Popcorn’ Performed on a Traditional Finnish Concert Kantele

A young musician named Elli performed a beautiful cover of the classic Gershon Kingsley instrumental “Popcorn” on a gorgeous Finnish concert kantele.

Cover song of Gershon Kingsley’s Popcorn played with Kantele and looper.

This particular instrument features 39 strings and levers that allow the notes and tone to be easily adjusted, making it similar to a zither or even perhaps, a Korean gayageum.

The instrument I use in this video is traditional Finnish instrument called Kantele and it has close siblings in other countries as well.

via b3ta