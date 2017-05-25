Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A Pop Culture Nostalgia Trip to the Year 1995

by at on

Simon Peterson (a.k.a. “The Peterson“) has created a fantastic montage video that takes us all on a “pop culture nostalgia trip to the year 1995.” Simon shared a complete list of the music and video clips that he used on his Remember blog.

A Pop Culture Nostalgia Trip to the Year 1995

Advertisements




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.