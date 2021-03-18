Artist Explains His Motivation for Adding Pop Culture Characters and Objects to Old Thrift Store Paintings

Rochester, New York artist Dave Pollot sat down with 60 Second Docs to talk about how he became inspired to add pop culture characters and objects to old paintings that he finds at thrift stores. Pollot explained that he wants to update paintings while still respecting their original integrity.

It came to me at a thrift store. I wanted to take something that had been forgotten and change it in a way that didn’t affect its aesthetic and to see if that, in and of itself, would make it wanted again.