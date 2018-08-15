Laughing Squid

An Intensely Focused K9 Police Dog Tries to Rip the Head Off a Jack-in-the-Box After It Pops Up

A focused police dog named Ammo who works for the Redondo Beach K9 Team, watched intensely as his human partner Officer Kyle Lofstrom slowly wound the handle of a classic Jack-in-the-Box toy. When the top popped open and Jack appeared, Ammo wasted no time in hilariously trying to separate the pop-up toy’s head from its body. Judging from this reaction, Lofstrom wasn’t entirely sure how Ammo felt about it.

I can’t tell if this means he likes his new toy or hates it

Here are some other photos of Ammo and Lofstrom at work.



