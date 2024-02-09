Men Named ‘James Bond’ Talk About How Police Think They’re Lying About Their Name When Questioned

In a candid clip from the documentary film The Other Fellow by Matthew Bauer, several men who happen to share the same name as Ian Fleming‘s dashing fictional spy James Bond, recounted startling stories of how the police didn’t believe them when they each gave their name. Needless to say, they weren’t taken very seriously when they responded to questions about their respective identities.

When your name is James Bond and you have encounters with the police it’s a good idea to have your ID with you.

Here are a several other clips from the film.