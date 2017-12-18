A Couple of Frolicking Polar Bears Halt an Amorous Tryst to Put Right the BBC Camera Spying on Them

In a rather saucy video from BBC Earth‘s “Polar Bear Spy On The Ice“, actor David Tennant gleefully narrated a scene in which couple of frolicking polar bears suddenly halted their amorous tryst in order to put right the skiing BBC “blizzardcam” that was spying on them. Once all was good, the romantic bears happily resumed their playful love affair.
