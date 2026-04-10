Tiny Polar Bear Cubs Take Their First Steps in the Snow

In a very sweet clip from the David Attenborough series Planet Earth, two tiny polar bear cubs took their first outdoor steps onto the sunlit snow after a long, dark winter inside the den where they both were born. This adorably clumsy pair had a bit of difficulty getting their footing at first, but with the support of one another and their proud mother, they eventually got the hang of it.

Following four months of darkness, this polar bear family is starting to stir.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts