Tiny Polar Bear Cubs Take Their First Steps in the Snow

In a very sweet clip from the David Attenborough series Planet Earth, two tiny polar bear cubs took their first outdoor steps onto the sunlit snow after a long, dark winter inside the den where they both were born. This adorably clumsy pair had a bit of difficulty getting their footing at first, but with the support of one another and their proud mother, they eventually got the hang of it.

Following four months of darkness, this polar bear family is starting to stir.