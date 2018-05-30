Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee RPG Games Coming to Nintendo Switch in November 2018

The Pokémon Company shared exciting news in Tokyo that they will be releasing the first Pokémon role-playing games for Nintendo Switch, titled Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! Both titles, created by GAME FREAK, will be able to connect to the mobile Pokémon Go game to enhance the fun. Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! are available to pre-order from Amazon with a release date of November 16th, 2018.

The games utilize the abilities of the Nintendo Switch to add new and more accessible ways to experience Pokémon and play in the Pokémon universe.

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! also feature two-player simultaneous play. By sharing one of the Joy-Con controllers with a partner, two players can adventure at the same time.

To really capture the Pokémon spirit of these titles, the new Poké Ball Plus accessory allows you to interact with the games like never before. The Poké Ball-shaped device can be used to play Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! in place of your Joy-Con. (read more)