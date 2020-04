Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Textile artist Anna Romanova, aka Lady Aromanova, creates absolutely adorable tiny felted big-eyed baby animals. The pocket-sized animals are detailed floating faces, while the others are diminutive replicas of the real thing, inspired by both the natural and domesticated worlds.

These pieces and others are available for purchase through Lady Aromanova’s online store.

via DeMilked