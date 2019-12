Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A big, fuzzy, plushie dog named Tuby Tapas seemingly loves to prepare all sorts of yummy food for his beloved humans Samoa Jodha and family. In reality, Tuby is strategically positioned in front of prepared meals to make it look like he’s cooking, but the effect is quite humorous and realistic nonetheless.