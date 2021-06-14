Laughing Squid

Filmmaker Uses a Series of Slow Motion Techniques to Insert Himself Into Various Situations at Different Times

by

Ben Ouaniche (previously) of Macro Room quite deftly captured himself seemingly bending time. Ouaniche utilized different slow motion techniques to insert himself into different situations at different times so as to affect the respective outcome.

Bending time and space in slow motion

One such timey-wimey action showed Ouaniche piercing through a balloon filled with water in real time. Once the water was released from the rubber casing, Ouaniche punched it aside as it fell in slow motion.

Bending Time Macro Room

He also showed a broken milk bottle that repaired itself, only to break on the other side.

Broken Milk Bottle Macro


