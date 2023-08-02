Musician Plays Guitar With the Blowing Wind

Inquisitive musician Rob Scallon invited Jaden Chavez, a desert musician who incorporates the wind into his playing, to Chicago to play with him at the edge of Lake Michigan. The jam session went really well, especially because Scallon’s city is known for its wind. Chavez explained how he came up with this harmonic technique.

I discovered something called the Aeolian harp. The way it’s built causes the wind to blow across the strings and the strings will vibrate. You know, I wondered if the guitar could do that and I just like put my guitar out at arm’s length just a big gust to win and it started singing for the first time.

Chavez also made a tutorial video showing how to play using wind.