Musician Plays a Couple of Catchy Rock Songs on a Guitar That Has Every Other String Missing

Music editor and musician Adam Emond played a couple of really catchy rock songs on a guitar that had every other string missing from the instrument. In other words, he removed the A, G, and high E strings, while leaving the low E, D, and B strings in place. Emond stated that he got so used to this that going back feels odd.

So i was like: what if every other string was missing from my guitar? And then I found out. …Playing like this is interesting but it has made going back to a 6-string guitar much more difficult.