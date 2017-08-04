LilyPichu Follows Random Cosplayers Playing Their Character’s Theme Song on Her Melodica

Artist, gamer, and musician Lily Ki (a.k.a. “LilyPichu“) had a great time “trolling cosplayers” at Indy PopCon 2017 by following them around while playing their character’s theme song on her melodica.
via Nerdist
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.
by Justin Page at on
Artist, gamer, and musician Lily Ki (a.k.a. “LilyPichu“) had a great time “trolling cosplayers” at Indy PopCon 2017 by following them around while playing their character’s theme song on her melodica.
via Nerdist
In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.
Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!