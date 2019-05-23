Playdate, A Retro Yellow Crank Controlled Handheld Gaming System With a Black and White Screen

Panic, the company behind Transmit, Coda and the adventure game Firewatch, teamed-up with Teenage Engineering to create Playdate, their unique version of a handheld gaming system. Playdate is bright yellow with a black and white screen, with retro design. It also sports modern conveniences such as wifi, Bluetooth, USB-C, and a headphone jack, yet also has a crank that pops out from the side.

Playdate comes with 12 weeks of new games and will be ready for shipment in early 2020 for $149.