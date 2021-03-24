A Powerful Animated Short That Imagines Plastic Waste Turning Into Fish and Other Animals Living in Oceans

Swiss filmmaker Pascal Schelbli has created “The Beauty”, a powerful and very relevant animated short that imagines plastic waste turning into living creatures as soon as they hit the water. Used bubble wrap becomes blowfish, discarded tires turn into eels, water bottles become bottle-nosed dolphins, and shopping bags transform into jellyfish. The accompanying soundtrack of a poignant poem truly drives the point home.

What if plastic could be integrated into sea life? The Beauty is a poetic journey through the oceans, which are simultaneously stunning and filthy. Discover a world where concerns and fears dissolve into the mysterious depth of the polluted blue sea.

via Colossal