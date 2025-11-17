How ‘Planes, Trains, and Automobiles’ Mixed Impeccable Comedic Timing With Unexpected Poignance

The Back Focus fondly took a look at the 1987 John Hughes movie Planes, Trains, and Automobiles and its lasting impact, despite being almost 40 years old. The narrator further suggests that great writing mixed with impeccable comedic timing, unexpected poignancy, and the enormous talent of both John Candy and Steve Martin made this movie something far greater than a typical seasonal comedy, it made it the seminal Thanksgiving movie.

“Planes, Trains, and Automobiles” is still a movie that is just like a privilege to watch it. It’s already a great premise and written beautifully, but without the right actors at the helm, two comedians who thought and felt with unexpected depth, it might have become another forgettable comedy. Instead, as far as I can tell, it stands to this day as the only film people associate with Thanksgiving.

And the ultimate premise of the movie is completely relatable to almost everyone, particularly when beautifully delivered by Candy.

And for all its pratfalls and punchlines, both Martin and Candy in their performances never forgot the truth behind the comedy. Everyone just wants to get home.

The Ending of ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’