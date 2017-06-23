Pizza Flavored Ice Cream Uniquely Served on a Piping Hot Slice of Pizza

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In 2012, the wonderfully eccentric Philadelphia shop, Little Babies Ice Cream welcomed their newest neighbor Pizza Brain, the world’s first pizza museum and restaurant with a pizza flavored ice cream. The flavor has made a comeback with a unique twist – a piping hot slice of pizza that sits directly underneath the cold scoop. Called the “Frankford Ave. Taco“, this unique combination is a wonderful collaboration between the two business that became neighbors nearly five years ago. The flavor is also served in a traditional cone.

Pizza Ice Cream is having a moment right now; have you tried it yet? Have you tried it on a Pizza Slice?