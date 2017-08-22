Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Pixey, An Animated Short Film About a Man Sucked Into a TV Where He Meets His Cartoon Crush

by at on

Pixey” is an animated short film created by Callison Slater, starring Brizzy Voices and Matthew Curtis, that is inspired by cartoons from the 1990s. It follows an obsessed man who gets sucked into his television set and meets his cartoon crush. His meeting turns into a classic story of having to save the princess from the clutches of evil.

After watching his favorite cartoon for the umpteenth time, an obsessive fan is sucked into the TV, where he meets his fictional crush. But when the film gets stuck in a loop, he realizes the cartoon’s not as great as he remembered…

Pixey

image via String Studios Productions

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips

Related Laughing Squid Posts






Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
Back to Top of Blog
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved. Privacy Policy