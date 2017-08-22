Pixey, An Animated Short Film About a Man Sucked Into a TV Where He Meets His Cartoon Crush

“Pixey” is an animated short film created by Callison Slater, starring Brizzy Voices and Matthew Curtis, that is inspired by cartoons from the 1990s. It follows an obsessed man who gets sucked into his television set and meets his cartoon crush. His meeting turns into a classic story of having to save the princess from the clutches of evil.

After watching his favorite cartoon for the umpteenth time, an obsessive fan is sucked into the TV, where he meets his fictional crush. But when the film gets stuck in a loop, he realizes the cartoon’s not as great as he remembered…

image via String Studios Productions

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips