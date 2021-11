Loving Pit Bull Cares for Foster Animals Around Him

A loving pit bull named Bamse proved himself to be a very caring nanny for the foster animals in the home of artist Dani Karlsson. The full-grown Bamse was first unsure of his ability to care for others, but after providing gentle compassion to an adorable puppy who had a fifth paw with his sweet disposition, Bamse became the nanny of choice for the rest of the animals.

Bamse the Pitbull nanny