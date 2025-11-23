A Funky Cover of the ‘Pink Panther’ Theme Song Played on Squeaky Pink Pigs and Rubber Chickens

The talented French musicians of Les Fo’Plafonds, who previously performed the Depeche Mode song “Just Can’t Get Enough” on recycled household items, used squeaky pink pigs, rubber chickens, and other toys to play a funky cover of the “Pink Panther” theme song.

The Pink Panther / Pig continues this series of covers on the theme of cartoons!

Pink Panther Squeaky Pigs Rubber Chickens

This is the second video from their amusing “Cartoon Sessions” series. The first was a wonderful cover of The Simpsons theme using pneumatic instruments, water guns, and a whole array of household items.

The first cover of our Cartoon Session, The Simpsons opens this series of cartoon-themed covers! Unbelievable colors, inconceivable instruc’, unrelatable characters… this is where your journey into the world of Fo’Plafonds begins…

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.



Recent Posts