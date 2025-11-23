A Funky Cover of the ‘Pink Panther’ Theme Song Played on Squeaky Pink Pigs and Rubber Chickens

The talented French musicians of Les Fo’Plafonds, who previously performed the Depeche Mode song “Just Can’t Get Enough” on recycled household items, used squeaky pink pigs, rubber chickens, and other toys to play a funky cover of the “Pink Panther” theme song.

The Pink Panther / Pig continues this series of covers on the theme of cartoons!

This is the second video from their amusing “Cartoon Sessions” series. The first was a wonderful cover of The Simpsons theme using pneumatic instruments, water guns, and a whole array of household items.

The first cover of our Cartoon Session, The Simpsons opens this series of cartoon-themed covers! Unbelievable colors, inconceivable instruc’, unrelatable characters… this is where your journey into the world of Fo’Plafonds begins…