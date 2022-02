Nirvana’s ‘Endless, Nameless’ Musically Reimagined in the Distinctive Style of Pink Floyd

Steve Welsh, lead singer for the Australian band Dead City Ruins, musically reimagined the Nirvana song “Endless, Nameless” in the very distinctive style of Pink Floyd. This particular Nirvana song truly lends itself to this interpretation as its punctuated lyrics and guitar forward sound are in sync with that of Pink Floyd.

If Pink Floyd wrote Nirvana’s Endless Nameless, it might sound something like this.

Here’s live footage of the song from 1993.

