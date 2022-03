Pink Floyd ‘Live at Pompei Remastered in 4K Resolution

PinkFloyd4K took incredible footage from the iconic 1972 Pink Floyd concert “Live at Pompeii” DVD and remastered it in 4K resolution. Additionally, another person jimfisheye previously remixed the sound output from stereo to quadrophonic surround sound.

Quadraphonic mix (24bit/96kHz) restored by jimfisheye. 4K video edit and upscale by PinkFloyd4K. Input: 720×540 24fps (source: DVD) Output: 3840×2160 48fps