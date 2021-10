A Beautifully Harmonic Acoustic Cover of ‘Learning to Fly’ by Pink Floyd Played on Harp Guitar

Musician Jamie Dupuis, who makes incredible acoustic music, performed a beautifully harmonic cover of the Pink Floyd song “Learning to Fly” on his amazing harp guitar. According to Dupuis, this is one of his most beloved songs.

Hey everyone! Here’s my version of Learning To Fly by Pink Floyd, one of my favourite songs!

Here’s the original version of the song