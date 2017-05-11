What Pink Floyd’s ‘The Great Gig In the Sky’ Sounds Like Without Clair Torry’s Legendary Wailing Vocals



1972 Early Version (without vocals)

The original version of Pink Floyd‘s “The Great Gig in the Sky” from the iconic album Dark Side of the Moon was actually intended to be an instrumental until producer Alan Parsons asked cover band singer Claire Torry to come in and lay down a few tracks, which she did without much direction or fanfare. A few months later, unknown to Torry the album was released with her brilliant vocals mixed in, taking it from a great instrumental to a legendary “happy accident” per Roger Waters in 2011. Torry spoke about the whole process in a wonderful interview.

…They proceeded to explain to me that they were doing this album. It was nearly finished and that the concept of the album was earth and death and everything else in between. They played me the backing track. When I said well what you want, basically they had no idea…I listened to the track a couple of times and I personally had no idea what to do and or what they wanted. I said I think the best thing for me is to go into the studio put the cans on and have a little go and see what happens.