Analyzing the Pink Floyd Masterpiece ‘Echoes’

Music essayist Noah Lefevre of Polyphonic analyzes the iconic 1971 Pink Floyd song “Echoes”, naming it the band’s first masterpiece.

The song was based upon “Two Planets”, a beautiful poem by philosopher Muhammad Iqbal that looked to the skies for salvation. Roger Waters took the idea and rewrote it with allusions to the depths of the ocean, as that is where life on Earth originated. LeFevre notes that Waters saw this imagery as a great equalizer to remind all of their humanity towards one another, a sentiment he vocalized to Rolling Stone.

Echoes was an attempt to describe the potential that human beings have for recognizing each other’s humanity and responding to it with empathy rather than antipathy

LeFevre explains that how the band also used the music, specifically the notable “ping”, to call for togetherness.