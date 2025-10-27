Pet Pig Throws Noisy Temper Tantrums Like a Toddler When He Doesn’t Get His Way

Merlin, the very clever mini-Vietnamese potbelly pig who communicates with speech buttons, also likes to throw temper tantrums just like a toddler when he doesn’t get his way. Merlin can also be quite manipulative, using his loud screams and communication skills to ensure he gets what he wants when he wants it. And he certainly doesn’t like being picked up or being put into the bath. His devoted human Mina, however, knows how to calm Merlin down.

We’ve had to put a child lock on our pantry because he learned how to open it. When he got mad he would go into the laundry room likehaving a full-blown tantrum. He justneeded to cool off for a few minutes and then he would come back out.

Despite his crankiness, Merlin really loves other animals and has learned to let them out of their cages when no one else is around.

He learned to open the rat cage by himself. I would come home from an errand or getting coffee. And there was a rat on his back. Rats have even started to groom his face …I rescued some pigeons in the past and he loved them, too

Merlin and His Speech Board