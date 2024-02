Clever Pig Communicates With His Human Using Speech Buttons

A very clever pig named Merlin quite ingeniously communicates his wishes to his human Mina Alali with pressable speech buttons that she created for him. While these buttons are very handy, they can also lead to a bit of petulance when Merlin doesn’t get what he wants.

a pig throws a tantrum over ice, revealing the playful and humorous side of pig behavior.

via Boing Boing