A rather interactive pig named Rowan quite happily showed off his mastery of musical skills on instruments made for children. The porcine musician needed a bit of encouragement at first, but once he got going, there was no stopping him.

Rowan is a fun-loving piggy. Who lives in our home. And loves to play his music, paint, and go on many out door adventures.

When Rowan isn’t making music, he’s painting, running around, and just enjoying the good life in Anchorage, Alaska.