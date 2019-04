While visiting Knaresborough Castle in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, England in 2017, birdwatching nature photographer Claire Connor encountered at the entrance a vocal pied crow. The raven-like bird was a bit camera shy at first, but soon recovered and said “Are You Alright?” to the inquisitive photographer. Unlike another talking bird, this one did not have a Northern accent.

Talking Raven Seen At Knaresborough Castle. One of the Royal Ravens of the Castle.