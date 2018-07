While out with their family on a sightseeing trip to Knaresborough Castle in North Yorkshire, UK, Lisa and Mark Brooks were surprised to come across a talking crow who asked several times “Y’alright love?” in a strong Yorkshire accent. The crow continued on, stating “I’m alright, I’m alright, I’m alright” over and again.

The 34-second clip shows the pied crow fiddling with a twig before hopping onto a wall to greet the cuople with the endearing phrase ‘Y’alright love?’.