Engineer Turns His Pickup Truck Into Dot Matrix Printer

Engineer Ryder of Ryder Calm Down cleverly turned the back of his pickup truck into a giant dot matrix printer using a series of computer-activated water valves attached to a wooden frame, a Raspberry Pi-controlled relay that programmed the letters, and a bunch of compressed air.

It’s like skywriting – but on the road. I turned my truck into the “world’s largest” dot matrix printer. Now I can leave drive-by messages in front of friends’ houses. This was a project I thought of during the pandemic. I ordered the supplies a few years ago and never actually did anything with them, so I wanted to finally make it happen.